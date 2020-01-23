Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,791 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

