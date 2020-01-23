Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 518.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,831 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.16% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

