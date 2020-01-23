Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.31 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.