Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $150.47 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

