Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.25 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,864 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NTR opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

