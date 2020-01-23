Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $447.32 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apple were worth $447,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

