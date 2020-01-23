Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,033 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 161.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,133 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $128,870,000 after buying an additional 98,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 122.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

