Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 176.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of Equitable worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,305,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 376,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

