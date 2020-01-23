Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $8,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.