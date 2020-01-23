Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $139.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $119.24 and a one year high of $141.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

