Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $17,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

