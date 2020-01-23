Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Dover worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 50,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after buying an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $120.04.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

