Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,236 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $203.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.89. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $156.74 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

