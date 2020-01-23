Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,456 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $592.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $387.95 and a 12-month high of $598.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $577.41 and its 200-day moving average is $547.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

