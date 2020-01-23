Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

GS opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

