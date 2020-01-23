Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 331.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.83.

NYSE:HII opened at $275.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $193.53 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

