Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,901,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,723,000 after acquiring an additional 176,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,687,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

