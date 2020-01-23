Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.6% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 179.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

