Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,098 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.