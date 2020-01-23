Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,792 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $220.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $198.42 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.