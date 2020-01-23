Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,874 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

