Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 30,051 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,051 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 428.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.