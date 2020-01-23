Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,603 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.16% of Everest Re Group worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $281.00 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.01 and a 52-week high of $281.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average is $260.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

