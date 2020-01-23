Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,704 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

