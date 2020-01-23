Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 500 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $340.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.36.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.96.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

