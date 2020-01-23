Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,897 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $288.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.91. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.72.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.