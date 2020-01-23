Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,743 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 364.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,062 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2,273.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,308 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $126.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

