Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Stryker stock opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.26. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $160.79 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.