Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allergan by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allergan by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,570,000 after acquiring an additional 463,755 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan stock opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $194.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.22.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.