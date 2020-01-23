Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Ventas worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

