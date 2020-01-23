Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,084,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

