$0.14 EPS Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.07. Tronox posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 308,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,059. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 3.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $102,922,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,794,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after buying an additional 303,548 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 264,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

