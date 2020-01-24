-$0.24 EPS Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). CorMedix reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

CRMD opened at $6.66 on Friday. CorMedix has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

