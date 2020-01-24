-$0.27 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.25). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 60.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 493.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 449,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 26.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 363,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.29. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

