-$0.28 EPS Expected for LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. LSC Communications posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in LSC Communications by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LSC Communications by 91.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LSC Communications by 1,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LSC Communications by 473.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LKSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.44. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

