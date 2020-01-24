-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.14). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth $17,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,045. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $257.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

