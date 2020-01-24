-$0.43 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,511. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply