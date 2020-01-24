$0.50 EPS Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Franco Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

