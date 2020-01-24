-$0.52 EPS Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 132,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 292,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,848. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

