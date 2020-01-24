$0.60 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

