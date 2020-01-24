$0.68 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

BLL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. Ball has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Ball by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

