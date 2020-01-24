-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SOHU. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $458.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sohu.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.