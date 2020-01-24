$0.73 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.26.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,299,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 952,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after purchasing an additional 812,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 978,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.47.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

