$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 28,932.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cerner by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,595,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

