-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.54). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Radius Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS opened at $18.91 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $900.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

