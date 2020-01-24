$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

SON stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,900. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

