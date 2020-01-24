$0.76 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Brunswick by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.44. 699,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.