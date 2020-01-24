$0.79 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

