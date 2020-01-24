$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

