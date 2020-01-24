$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

